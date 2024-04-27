Skip to content
News Feed, Crocus City Hall attack, Moscow mass shooting, Terrorism, Russia, Tajikistan
Edit post

Russian authorities detain 12th suspect in connection with Moscow terrorist attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2024 3:39 PM
A Russian law enforcement officer patrols near the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024, after the terrorist attack that killed at least 144 people. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Another Tajik citizen has been taken into custody due to his alleged connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22, according to a Moscow court ruling on April 27.  

The court claimed that the man, Dzhumakhon Kurbonov, is suspected of providing others involved in the attack with money and "telecommunications means" and ruled that he should remain in detention until at least May 22.

Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti claimed that Kurbonov was living in a hostel in Moscow while working unofficially in Russia.

The court hearing was held behind closed doors, Russian independent media outlet Meduza said.

According to Meduza, Russian media reported on April 26 that a Tajik citizen born in 2003 had been detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a Moscow suburb, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 145 people and injuring over 500 others. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

More than half of the suspects who have been detained are from Tajikistan, four of whom are accused of personally carrying out the attack. They appeared in court showing clear signs of abuse at the hands of the Russian authorities.

Xenophobic incidents were reported en masse after the attack, as were cases of Central Asians leaving Russia over fears of potential reprisals and increased racism.

Millions of Tajiks and other Central Asians either live permanently in Russia or work there seasonally. The World Bank estimated in 2022 that remittances from migrant workers comprised as much as 50% of Tajikistan's GDP.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
