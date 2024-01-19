Russian attacks over the past day kill 1, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day killed 1 and injured 5, local authorities said on Jan. 19.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk with self-propelled artillery, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring two men, aged 56 and 62, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The two men were hospitalized.

The attacks also damaged a multi-story building.

In the village of Donets, in Kharkiv Oblast, a 53-year-old man was killed after an unknown object exploded.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said, without providing information on where the casualties occurred.

The city of Kherson was struck at least 11 times.

Russian forces also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk oblasts, causing damage to buildings, but no casualties.