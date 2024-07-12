Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 6, injure 19

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces carried out several attacks against Donetsk Oblast on July 12, killing six people and injuring at least 19 others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The town of Lyman in the Kramatorsk district came under fire, injuring seven people. Private homes and at least one private vehicle were destroyed.

In the Pokrovsk area, four people were killed and nine others were injured, including a child, as a result of the shelling.

At least two people were trapped under rubble in the city of Kostyantynivka following intense shelling and a fire in one of the buildings. At least other three people were also injured. During rescue operations, emergency workers recovered two dead bodies from the rubble.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood of the embattled town of Chasiv Yar in the region.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2 that fighting had been particularly intense in recent weeks around the town of Toretsk, located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Chasiv Yar.