News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 4 more

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 18, 2024 9:22 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Aug. 18 attack on Donetsk Oblast. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian troops attacked different settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing four people and injuring four more on Aug. 18, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian artillery attack on a residential area in the town of Myrnohrad killed an 83-year-old woman and injured a 56-year-old woman.

On the same day, Russian troops hit Myrnohrad with drones, killing a 44-year-old man and injuring a 41-year-old man, prosecutors reported.

Russian troops also targeted the city of Toretsk with artillery, killing a 67-year-old woman in her home and injuring her 64-year-old husband.

According to the report, a 25-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Rozlyv, as well as a 23-year-old local resident was injured there.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Earlier on Aug. 17, Russian troops attacked Myrnohrad, killing one person and injuring four. The attack hit an unfinished nine-story building.

Myrnohrad lies just east of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub that has become the main focus of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast in the past months. The town is only some 6 kilometers (3 miles) away from the current front line.

The authorities are organizing evacuations, mainly for children and the elderly, but many residents are reportedly leaving themselves due to increasing Russian attacks in the area.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
