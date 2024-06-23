Skip to content
War, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Prosecutors, Russian attack, cluster munitions, News Feed
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 5 civilians

by Daria Shulzhenko June 23, 2024 6:22 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on June 23, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian forces launched a series of attacks on multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 23, injuring five civilians, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

On June 23, the Russian strike hit a multistoried residential building in Toretsk, injuring a 70-year-old woman. Another Russian attack targeted the town of Zalizne, where an 88-year-old woman was wounded.

Russian forces also shelled a residential area in Kurakhove with cluster munitions, severely injuring a 19-year-old man and his 43-year-old father. Another man, aged 59, received shrapnel injuries, the prosecutors reported.

The type of weaponry Russian forces used to attack the settlements is being determined, reads the report.

Earlier on June 18, Ukraine's Armed Forces reported an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

After a ‘long lull,’ Ukraine reports intensified Russian attacks near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast
In a post on Telegram, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said its “intelligence, artillery, aviation, unmanned systems” were all working to repulse five attacks launched simultaneously.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
