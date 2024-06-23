Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 5 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 23, injuring five civilians, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

On June 23, the Russian strike hit a multistoried residential building in Toretsk, injuring a 70-year-old woman. Another Russian attack targeted the town of Zalizne, where an 88-year-old woman was wounded.

Russian forces also shelled a residential area in Kurakhove with cluster munitions, severely injuring a 19-year-old man and his 43-year-old father. Another man, aged 59, received shrapnel injuries, the prosecutors reported.

The type of weaponry Russian forces used to attack the settlements is being determined, reads the report.

Earlier on June 18, Ukraine's Armed Forces reported an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.