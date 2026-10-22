Russian attacks kill at least 9, injure 57 across Ukraine as Kyiv hit by mass missile, drone attack

Russian attacks have killed at least nine people and injured 56 others across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack primarily targeting Kyiv, local authorities said on Oct. 22.

In Kyiv, Russian ballistic missiles struck transport and medical infrastructure in several waves overnight on Oct. 22, killing at least one person and injuring 24 others, according to city authorities.

Russian forces launched a mass combined attack overnight with Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon, and Onyx missiles, as well as 210 drones of various types, including 110 jet-powered drones, the Air Force reported. Kyiv was the main target of the attack. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 181 drones, including 87 jet-powered ones, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at 32 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at eight others.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and 15 others, including three children, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and 11 other settlements, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and four others injured in Russian drone attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks against 26 settlements across 14 communities.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, in Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk respectively, while nine others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed and three others injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, local Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 862 attacks against 48 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was killed and another injured after Russian forces twice attacked an enterprise in Chernihiv with Banderol drones, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A Russian drone also struck an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka overnight, setting a warehouse and other buildings on fire.