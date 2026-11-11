Russian attacks kill 9, injure 39 across Ukraine over past day as 2 Russian cruise missiles violate Moldovan airspace

Russian attacks killed 9 people and injured 39 others across Ukraine over the past day, while two Russian missiles entered Moldovan airspace on Nov. 11, local authorities said.

Two Russian Banderol cruise missiles violated Moldovan airspace on the morning of Nov. 11, Moldovan authorities reported. Both missiles crossed into Moldova from Ukraine's Odesa Oblast at around 6 a.m. local time and remained in Moldovan airspace for four to five minutes before returning to Odesa Oblast, according to the statement.

Russian forces launched a Kh-59/69 guided missile from the Black Sea, 163 long-range attack drones, including 91 jet-powered drones, drone decoys, and Banderol/Dan-T cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 11, the Air Force said.

As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 130 Russian drones, including 72 jet-powered ones, and 14 Banderol/Dan-T cruise missiles, according to the statement. Drone strikes were recorded at 17 locations, while falling debris was reported at seven others, the Air Force said.

Russian attacks left some consumers without electricity in eight oblasts — Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Odesa, the Energy Ministry said.

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts, according to the statement.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured five others on Nov. 10, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Nov. 11.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson and 34 other settlements, killing one person and injuring three, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces struck the region on the evening of Nov. 10, killing one person and injuring another as they waited for public transport at a bus stop, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Overnight on Nov. 11, Russian forces attacked the region again, killing a 70-year-old woman and damaging energy infrastructure, according to the local authorities.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces launched more than 50 attacks on 20 settlements, injuring five people, including a 14-year-old girl, according to the local military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 1,107 strikes on 54 settlements, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council, said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, five people, including police officers, were injured in the attacks, Governor Vitalii Bunechko and Ukraine's Emergency Service said.