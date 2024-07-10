Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attack, Odesa Oblast
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 16 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova July 10, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on July 9-10, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed six people and injured 16, regional authorities said on July 10.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 out of the 20 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 10, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Moscow's troops launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, while one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles were fired from the peninsula, according to Oleshchuk.

Aircraft, missile, and electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the 14 drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Rivne Oblasts, the commander said.

In addition, three Kh-59/69 missiles and three drones reportedly "missed their targets."

The port infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast came under the Russian missile attack, Governor Oleh Kiper said. The wreckage damaged warehouses, trucks, and a civilian ship.

Two men, a security guard and a truck driver, were killed, and a sailor suffered injuries, according to the governor.

Russian drones also attacked a power facility in Rivne Oblast, leaving some areas without electricity, the state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said. No casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Moscow's troops killed one person in the town of Toretsk on July 9, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Seven other people were injured in Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar after Russian attacks, he added.

Russian attacks on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast damaged a four-story residential building, caused a fire at a house, and destroyed another one, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were killed, while two other women, aged 18 and 88, and a 40-year-old man were injured in the village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured four others, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. An educational institution, a multi-story building, and 18 houses were damaged.

One man suffered injuries in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

How Russia broke through Ukraine’s air defense to strike Kyiv children’s hospital
Russia unleashed one of its deadliest attacks against Kyiv on July 8, killing 33 people and injuring 121 others. Residential buildings and medical facilities suffered damage, with one Russian missile hitting Ohkmatdyt, the country’s largest children’s medical center. Rather than evidence of some t…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
