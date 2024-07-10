Russian attacks kill 6, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed six people and injured 16, regional authorities said on July 10.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 out of the 20 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 10, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Moscow's troops launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, while one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles were fired from the peninsula, according to Oleshchuk.

Aircraft, missile, and electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the 14 drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Rivne Oblasts, the commander said.

In addition, three Kh-59/69 missiles and three drones reportedly "missed their targets."

The port infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast came under the Russian missile attack, Governor Oleh Kiper said. The wreckage damaged warehouses, trucks, and a civilian ship.

Two men, a security guard and a truck driver, were killed, and a sailor suffered injuries, according to the governor.

Russian drones also attacked a power facility in Rivne Oblast, leaving some areas without electricity, the state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said. No casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Moscow's troops killed one person in the town of Toretsk on July 9, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Seven other people were injured in Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar after Russian attacks, he added.

Russian attacks on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast damaged a four-story residential building, caused a fire at a house, and destroyed another one, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were killed, while two other women, aged 18 and 88, and a 40-year-old man were injured in the village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured four others, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. An educational institution, a multi-story building, and 18 houses were damaged.

One man suffered injuries in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.