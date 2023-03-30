Russian attacks kill 3, injure 11 across Ukraine over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts in the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and wounding 11 more, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 30.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The aftermath of Russia's air strike on Donetsk Oblast's city of Avdiivka on March 29, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak via Telegram)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 92 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and tactical aviation.

Forty-eight infrastructure facilities have been hit, the media center added.