Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Russian attacks killed two residents and injured 13 in the village of Shakhtarske in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 24, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram early on April 25.

Russian troops shelled the village of Shakhtarske in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on the morning of April 24, the regional prosecutor's office reported earlier that day.

Two men aged 43 and 66 were killed in a yard, and their neighbor suffered shrapnel injuries, according to the prosecutors.

Shakhtarske is located in the Volnovakha district, about 75 kilometers from the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

Earlier on April 24th, Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks had killed two civilians in the region and wounded two more over the previous 24 hours.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast bordering Russia is the site of the war's fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.