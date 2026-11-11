Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles hours after peace talks end

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Hours after wrapping up the second day of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital overnight on Nov. 12.

The talks concluded without a meaningful breakthrough.

Explosions rocked Kyiv at around 1 a.m., according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Just a few minutes before the blasts, Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russian ballistic missiles were headed to the region.

Less than 30 minutes later, journalists reported another series of loud explosions to the northwest.

Attacks against the city are ongoing, and details about precise targets are not yet available.

Russia has hammered Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with frequent attacks on energy and transportation infrastructure since the onset of the heating season. While Ukraine hoped the talks in Abu Dhabi would persuade Russia to de-escalate, the only tangible result announced after the talks was another prisoner exchange.