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Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles hours after peace talks end

2 min read
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by Abbey Fenbert
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles hours after peace talks end
Illustrative photo: A view of the city shows a blackout on Nov. 7, 2026, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia's military continues to target the country’s energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages and disrupting daily life. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Hours after wrapping up the second day of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital overnight on Nov. 12.

The talks concluded without a meaningful breakthrough.

Explosions rocked Kyiv at around 1 a.m., according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Just a few minutes before the blasts, Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russian ballistic missiles were headed to the region.

Less than 30 minutes later, journalists reported another series of loud explosions to the northwest.

Attacks against the city are ongoing, and details about precise targets are not yet available.

Russia has hammered Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with frequent attacks on energy and transportation infrastructure since the onset of the heating season. While Ukraine hoped the talks in Abu Dhabi would persuade Russia to de-escalate, the only tangible result announced after the talks was another prisoner exchange.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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