News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Drone attack, Missile attack
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 9 civilians in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori December 9, 2024 10:51 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 8-9, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least nine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 9.

One person was killed, and eight others got injured as a result of the Russian military’s attacks on the city of Kherson and five other settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

One person was injured in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Overnight on Dec. 9, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles from the Black Sea. During the night attack, Russia also launched 37 Shaheds and other unidentified drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Air defense shot down 18 drones over nine oblasts while 19 drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
