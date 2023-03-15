Russian attacks injure 4 people in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians and two State Emergency Service officers were injured due to the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on March 14, Ukraine’s Southern Command reported.

According to the command, Russian forces fired at Kherson Oblast about 60 times over the day.

Russian troops also launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast and fired mortars at the Dnipro-Bug estuary.

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.