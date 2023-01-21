Russian attacks hit 8 regions, killing 5 civilians over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in eight out of Ukraine’s 24 oblasts on Jan. 20.

These include Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kherson oblasts.

Over the past day, Russian attacks killed five civilians and injured 13 more, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Three people were killed, and four were wounded in Donetsk Oblast, according to the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia shelled residential buildings in Kurakhove, Bakhmut, the town of New York, as well as Lyman and Drobysheve.

Russian troops also launched two missiles at the town of Kostiantynivka, damaging a kindergarten and a college, Kyrylenko said.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian artillery shelling hit 21 settlements in the oblast, destroying 18 houses over the past day.

A woman was killed in the town of Huliaipole, Starukh said.

Also, a movie theater caught fire in the town of Orikhove following Russian shelling, the governor added. Two people were injured there.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Strilecha, Vilcha, and Ohirtseve with artillery, tanks, and mortars, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The town of Vovchansk was hit the most, Syniehubov said, adding that a 60-year-old woman was killed there.

A 45-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child were wounded in Vovchansk, Syniehubov said.

A 27-year-old man was injured in the settlement near Kupiansk, according to the governor.

Russian troops also shelled Kherson Oblast 36 times over the past day, using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

Four people were injured in Kherson Oblast. Among them were 16 and 15-year-old teenagers, Yanushevych said.

According to Yanushevych, the liberated city of Kherson was shelled 11 times on Jan. 20. Residential houses were damaged there.

In Luhansk Oblast, intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces are ongoing near Kreminna as Ukraine seeks to liberate the Russian-occupied town, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The General Staff also said that Russian troops shelled the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Ploshchanka, Holykove, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna and Dibrova, in Luhansk Oblast, “with all available firearms.” No casualties have been reported yet.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian troops had shelled the town of Nikopol.

Russian troops also “launched a dozen of projectiles” at the village of Vyshchetarasivka. Reznichenko did not provide further details but said there were no casualties.

The governors of Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts also said that their regions had suffered from another day of Russian shelling, but no casualties were reported.