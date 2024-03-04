Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts overnight, damaging private property and civilian infrastructure, officials reported on March 4.

A kamikaze drone struck the city center of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported via Telegram. The attack damaged the local post office, a car, and a house.

Shelling in Marhanets damaged a power line, Lysak said.

No casualties were reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces struck multiple communities in 177 separate attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Hulyaipole, and Novodanylivka came under fire.

Drone strikes, artillery shelling, and rocket attacks damaged 11 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the region, Fedorov said. No civilians were injured.

While parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain occupied by Russian forces, the Ukrainian-controlled territory suffers regular attacks from the Russian side.