Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 8 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured eight others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 14.

Four people were killed in the town of Chasiv Yar and in the villages of Zvanivka and Vyshneve in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 56-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted eight settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and four were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks damaged three high-rise buildings, six houses, cars, gas pipelines, and a warehouse. One person was killed, and four others injured, according to the governor.