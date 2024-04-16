Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 8 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured eight over the past day, regional authorities said on April 16.

Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked an educational institution with a guided aerial bomb in the village of Lukiantsi, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two men, aged 63 and 65, were reportedly killed, while two other men, aged 38 and 65, and two women, aged 63 and 66, were injured from the attack, the governor said.

A Russian attack on the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured two other, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts, damaging 11 buildings, including three high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility and an administrative building.

Russian attacks damaged nine houses, critical infrastructure, postal office, and warehouse in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A total of two people, including a child, were injured over the past day, he said.

Overnight on April 16, Ukrainian air defense units reportedly intercepted all nine Russian drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. No casualties were reported.