Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 8 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova April 16, 2024 10:15 AM 2 min read
Aftermath after Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on April 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured eight over the past day, regional authorities said on April 16.

Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked an educational institution with a guided aerial bomb in the village of Lukiantsi, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two men, aged 63 and 65, were reportedly killed, while two other men, aged 38 and 65, and two women, aged 63 and 66, were injured from the attack, the governor said.

A Russian attack on the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured two other, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts, damaging 11 buildings, including three high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility and an administrative building.

Russian attacks damaged nine houses, critical infrastructure, postal office, and warehouse in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A total of two people, including a child, were injured over the past day, he said.

Overnight on April 16, Ukrainian air defense units reportedly intercepted all nine Russian drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. No casualties were reported.

They mourned loss of their apartment. Then, Russia destroyed their whole city
Olha Pankova, 39, had hoped to spend the rest of her life in Avdiivka. She had built a lovely home for herself and her children and wanted to grow old in the small Donetsk Oblast town, once home to almost 30,000 residents. But that was before Russia turned her
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

US expands sanctions against Belarus.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:20 AM

Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down."
5:30 PM

Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine.

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger multi-mission drones, while the Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, will supply Ukraine with Heidrun RQ-35 reconnaissance drones worth 200 million euros ($213 million).
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.