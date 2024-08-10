Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Casualties, Civilian casualties, War, Russia
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 18, including children, injure 60 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 10, 2024 11:19 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 9-10, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 18 people, including two children, and wounded another 60 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 10.

The largest number of casualties was recorded in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, where a Russian missile hit a supermarket on Aug. 9.  As of 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 10,  at least 14 people are known to have been killed, including two children aged 9 and 11, and another 43 wounded, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram.

Russian attacks against other settlements in Donetsk Oblast in the past day killed two people and wounded another person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said early on Aug. 10. Over 30 houses, an apartment building, an agricultural facility, and civilian infrastructure were reportedly damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed an 80-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man as well as injured four people aged between 32 and 67, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In the past day, Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the Izium, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv Oblast, damaging 10 houses, a hospital, and an educational facility, according to Syniehubov.

Three men aged between 53 and 75 were wounded in the city of Kherson in Russian attacks against the city on the morning of Aug. 10, according to the regional administration.

Earlier Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast injured six people overnight, and on Aug. 9, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

An apartment building and over 20 houses were reportedly damaged in Kherson and 16 other regional settlements.

Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured three civilians, including a toddler, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attacks damaged four apartment buildings, four houses, a hospital, a sports school, an industrial and a social enterprise, and energy infrastructure, according to Lysak.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
11:14 PM

Rheinmetall to deliver 8 more rescue stations to Ukraine.

The FSTs are container-based rescue units for mounted operations that are intended for use on the frontline.The systems are equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, operating room and intensive care unit, in line with the standards of a modern hospital, the company said.
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

