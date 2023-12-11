Russian attacks against Kherson and its suburbs kill 1, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and the city's outskirts on Dec. 11 killed a man and injured three other people, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

A Russian projectile reportedly hit the porch of a house in Kherson's suburbs. Rescue services found the body of the killed man and an injured woman in the rubble, the prosecutors said.

Two other men were reportedly injured in Russian attacks against Kherson itself.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day injured two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 11.