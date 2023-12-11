Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks against Kherson and its suburbs kill 1, injure 3

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2023 2:46 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kherson on Dec. 11, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and the city's outskirts on Dec. 11 killed a man and injured three other people, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

A Russian projectile reportedly hit the porch of a house in Kherson's suburbs. Rescue services found the body of the killed man and an injured woman in the rubble, the prosecutors said.

Two other men were reportedly injured in Russian attacks against Kherson itself.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day injured two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 11.

Ukraine war latest: Russian assaults continue along eastern front line, decrease in southeast
Key developments on Dec. 9-10: * Russian troops continue offensive operations along the eastern front line * Fewer Russian assault operations reported in the southeast * US senator accuses Republicans of ‘holding aid to Ukraine hostage’ * Scholz says Germany should be prepared to do more for Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.