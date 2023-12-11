Skip to content
Russian attacks against Kyiv, Kherson oblasts injure 6 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 11, 2023 11:00 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kyiv in the early hours of Dec. 11, 2023. (Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, with at least six people reported as injured, regional officials said on Dec. 11.

Russia attacked Kyiv Oblast with eight ballistic missiles, all of which were reportedly shot down by air defenses.

The falling debris injured one man in his early 30s, and three women were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction due to the attack, said Serhii Popko, the head of the city's military administration.

The missile fragments also reportedly damaged buildings in the capital's Darnytskyi municipal district.

Russian forces carried out 84 attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks targeted residential areas, as well as medical and educational institutions in Kherson, the governor noted.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
