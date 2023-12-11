Russian attacks against Kyiv, Kherson oblasts injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, with at least six people reported as injured, regional officials said on Dec. 11.

Russia attacked Kyiv Oblast with eight ballistic missiles, all of which were reportedly shot down by air defenses.

The falling debris injured one man in his early 30s, and three women were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction due to the attack, said Serhii Popko, the head of the city's military administration.

The missile fragments also reportedly damaged buildings in the capital's Darnytskyi municipal district.

Russian forces carried out 84 attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks targeted residential areas, as well as medical and educational institutions in Kherson, the governor noted.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.