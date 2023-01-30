Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 13 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, five people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 42 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 30. The attacks killed three people and wounded eight more, the administration wrote.

In the city of Kherson, Russian forces hit a port, a hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russian forces killed one civilian in Krasnohorivka and injured one more in Chasiv Yar, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit 10 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging several private houses, a kindergarten, and an enterprise, Kyrylenko said.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia had targeted a four-story building in the regional capital Kharkiv late on Jan. 29 with an S-300 missile, killing one person and wounding three. The rescue operation is still ongoing, according to Syniehubov.

Russian troops also struck settlements of three regional districts, injuring a man in the city of Kupiansk and damaging private houses, shops, and a commercial building, the Kharkiv Oblast governor reported.

Russian military shelled the Chervonohryhorivka community near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging two private houses, a garage, farm buildings, and power lines, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council. There were no casualties, he said.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration wrote that civilian infrastructure in 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received five reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia also hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight with artillery, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. The attacks damaged residential and farm buildings, but there were no casualties, Kim added.

Russian forces attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 29 using drones, mortars, small arms, and grenade launchers, the regional military administration reported. The attacks didn't cause any casualties or damage.

Russian troops hit Khrinivka and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border with self-propelled artillery and mortars on Jan. 29, according to Northern operational command. There were no casualties or damage.

Eight settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian forces in the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.