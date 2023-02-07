Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 1, injure 7 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine over the past 24 hours as of the morning of Feb. 7.

According to local authorities, one person was killed, and 7 were wounded in the attacks.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one person in Bakhmut on Feb. 6, the oblast's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Kyrylenko said that a total of five people were injured by Russian attacks across the oblast.

Russian attacks also damaged five houses in Vuhledar and three houses and an administrative building in Kurakhivka, Kyrylenko said.

In the neighboring Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s attacks near the settlements of Novoselivske, Kreminna, and Dibrova, reported the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Russian troops fired nearly 40 projectiles at the Marhanets community in eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 7, hitting power lines in the area and leaving nine settlements without water supply, reported Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the oblast's council.

The attack also damaged four residential buildings, a household facility, electricity networks, and a gas pipeline, the official said. There have been no casualties.

Lukashuk also said Russia shelled the oblast's Nikopol district with heavy artillery and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems).

Russian forces also attacked northeastern Kharkiv Oblast with tanks, mortars, and artillery, damaging houses and a hospital, the oblast's governor Oleh Syniehubov said. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian troops attacked settlements and Ukrainian military positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast 93 times with artillery and tanks, damaging civilian infrastructure, according to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev. Local authorities received 22 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to the attacks.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were wounded as Russian troops attacked the region 31 times. Russian troops used MLRS, artillery, mortars, and tanks to fire at the region, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported.

According to the report, Russian forces hit the city of Kherson seven times, damaging houses.

In the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the region with artillery, damaging an infrastructure facility, according to the oblast's governor Vitaliy Kim. No casualties were reported there.

Russian troops also shelled border territories of northern Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. No casualties were reported there as well.

