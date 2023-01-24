Russian attacks across 8 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 6 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, five people were killed, and six were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces killed three civilians and injured three others in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 24. One person was killed in Novopokrovske, one in Paraskoviivka, and one in Chasiv Yar, the governor said.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 29 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and mortars, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks killed one person, said Yanushevych.

Russian military attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 24, damaging private houses and causing large-scale fires, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Russia also hit some border settlements in three regional districts with artillery and missiles, injuring a man and damaging residential buildings, civil industry facilities, infrastructure sites, an educational institution, and a cultural center.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 28 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia also hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast on Jan. 23, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties or damage.

Russian forces fired at the Shalyhyne community in Sumy Oblast at night with machine guns, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor. Earlier on Jan. 23, Zhyvytsky reported that Russian artillery had shelled a residential building in the Esman community, killing a woman and wounding two other people.

Russian troops hit the settlements Mykhalchyna-Sloboda and Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border with self-propelled artillery and mortars on Jan. 23, according to Northern operational command. There were no casualties or damage.

Nine settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.