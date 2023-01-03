Russian attacks across 8 Ukrainian oblasts kill 3, injure at least 11 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on eight Ukrainian oblasts in the east, south, and north killed three people and wounded at least 11 over the past 24 hours, according to local authorities.

Russian troops struck the liberated areas of southern Kherson Oblast 79 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, killing two people and wounding nine, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 3. The attacks damaged a car market, a public enterprise, private houses, and high-rise buildings in the city of Kherson, said Yanushevych.

Russian forces killed one person in Bakhmut, injured one in Druzhkivka, and one more in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram in his daily update. Russia hit 10 settlements in the region, damaging an ice arena, a hotel, a bus station, a church, farm buildings, and private houses, according to Kyrylenko.

However, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, reported that two people were injured in Druzhkivka shortly after a Russian missile strike on the city on Jan. 2.

Russia attacked 19 settlements close to the Russia-Ukraine border in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, damaging private households and causing fires, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. State Emergency Service employees came under repeated fire when working at the sites of attacks in Dvorichna and Vovchansk, but there were no casualties, said Syniehubov.

Russian military hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times overnight with the Uragan MLRS and artillery, firing 20 projectiles at Nikopol city and the Pokrovske community, Valentyn Rezhichenko, the oblast governor, wrote on Telegram. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified, but no casualties were reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 19 settlements in the oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received nine reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

The Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian fire three times over the past day, said Vitaliy Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces attacked the Seredyno-Buda, Shalyhyne, and Krasnopillia communities in Sumy Oblast overnight and on the morning of Jan. 3, using self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Sumy Oblast governor.

Earlier on the night of Jan. 2, Zhyvytsky reported that Russia had struck four communities of the oblast 70 times with mortars, artillery, and unguided missiles, damaging a school, a power line, and a car. There were no casualties in all attacks.

Eight settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian artillery, tanks, and mortars during the past 24 hours, the oblast's state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.

