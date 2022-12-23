Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east and south of Ukraine killed five people and wounded 14 more, according to local authorities.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed four civilians and injured seven more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 23.

Russia hit nine settlements in the region, damaging five houses, a college, and a highrise, he added.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 61 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, killing one person and wounding two, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The attacks damaged educational institutions, private houses, and apartment buildings in residential areas of Kherson, said Yanushevych.

Russia also hit settlements in Kharkiv Oblast close to the Ukraine-Russia border with missiles and artillery, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

Near Vovchansk, five people were injured due to the attacks, and a hospital building and garages were damaged.

In Kupiansk, private houses were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Russia conducted a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 22, hitting a private house with two children inside who survived the attack, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

He didn’t specify the name of the settlement where the incident happened and whether the children were wounded.

Zaporizhzhia regional administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire.

Local authorities received 27 reports about the damages to citizens’ houses and infrastructure objects due to Russian attacks.

Russian military struck Nikopol and Marhanets overnight with heavy artillery, damaging private houses, farm buildings, and a gas pipeline, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

There were no casualties, according to him.

Russian forces attacked Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast at night using self-propelled artillery, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor.

Earlier, on Dec. 22, three communities next to the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 54 times with mortars and artillery, said Zhyvytsky.

A private house, a cultural center, and a shop were damaged.

Six settlements of Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire over the past day, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.