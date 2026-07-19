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Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 42, including children

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 42, including children
Emergency crews work through the rubble of a building damaged by Russian glide bombs in Zaporizhzhia on July 19, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched glide bombs towards Zaporizhzhia on the evening of July 19, killing two people and injuring 42 others, including eight children, officials said.

The glide bombs struck a five-story and a nine-story residential building in the city. The attack destroyed two floors in the five-story building, as well as windows and balconies in the other, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Federov reported that a logistics terminal was struck in the city, adding that there was significant damage to the "private sector," without providing specifics as to what was struck.

Some of the victims were pulled from the rubble by emergency workers. No information was immediately provided on the status of the injured victims.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, has become a front line city during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the battlefield, it is a frequent target of Russian attacks. Its proximity allows Moscow to strike it with a wide range of weapons.

The attack on the city comes just hours after Russia launched one of its largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv overnight on July 19. The attack killed at least one person and injured 17 others in Kyiv and surrounding regions.

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Russia unleashes one of its ‘largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv,’ at least 1 killed, 17 injured


Russian attackCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineRussiaGlide Bomb
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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