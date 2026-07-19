Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 42, including children

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched glide bombs towards Zaporizhzhia on the evening of July 19, killing two people and injuring 42 others, including eight children, officials said.

The glide bombs struck a five-story and a nine-story residential building in the city. The attack destroyed two floors in the five-story building, as well as windows and balconies in the other, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Federov reported that a logistics terminal was struck in the city, adding that there was significant damage to the "private sector," without providing specifics as to what was struck.

Some of the victims were pulled from the rubble by emergency workers. No information was immediately provided on the status of the injured victims.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, has become a front line city during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the battlefield, it is a frequent target of Russian attacks. Its proximity allows Moscow to strike it with a wide range of weapons.

The attack on the city comes just hours after Russia launched one of its largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv overnight on July 19. The attack killed at least one person and injured 17 others in Kyiv and surrounding regions.



