Russian attacks kill 20, injure over 140 across Ukraine as missiles slam Kyiv, Kharkiv

Russian attacks killed 20 people and injured at least 141 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on July 19, with Russia launching missiles at Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities.

Russia deployed 125 drones, 25 ballistic missiles, 10 Zirkon hypersonic missiles, and six other missiles overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported, with most projectiles aimed at Ukraine's capital.

The overnight attack on Kyiv and its surrounding oblast killed at least one person and injured 16 others. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as one of Russia's "largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv."

Hours after the attack on Kyiv, a Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian postal giant Nova Poshta's terminal in the suburbs of the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the northeast. The mid-day attack killed at least four people, including three men aged 24, 45, and 62, and injured at least 19, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A morning Russian drone attack on a five-floor apartment building in the front-line town of Izium also injured 17 people, including a one-year-old boy, according to Syniehubov. In other attacks across Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, two people were killed, and 20 others were injured, the governor said in the morning.

In adjacent Sumy Oblast, bordering Kharkiv Oblast to its east, Russia launched seven guided aerial bombs (KABs) at the regional capital of Sumy, targeting residential and industrial areas, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov. A man's body was found under the rubble, and three others were hospitalized following the attack, according to Hryhorov.

In other attacks across Sumy Oblast over the past day, a person was killed, and four others were wounded by Russian attacks, Hryhorov said.

Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said one of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast destroyed a rehabilitation center's facilities for children and adults with disabilities.

"A rehabilitation center for children and people with disabilities. This is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's definition of a military target," Sybiha said in his post on X, condemning the Russian attack.

Down in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone hit an International Red Cross ambulance in the town of Vilniansk, about 20 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. No casualties were reported in the attack.

In another attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian drone attack struck a passenger train heading to Zaporizhzhia, injuring one of the conductors, Fedorov said. The passengers were then transferred by bus to Zaporizhzhia.

In other attacks across Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding areas over the past day, 13 people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks, Fedorov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed two people and injured 29, including four children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The casualties include a 75-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, who were killed this morning by a KAB attack and a drone strike, respectively, according to Prokudin.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed, and six others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a person was killed by Russian drone attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Haznha said.

In the southern port city of Odesa, a Russian missile strike injured one person, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In an overnight missile strike on Odesa Oblast, three people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and 12 others were injured, including a two-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, according to Kiper.