Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian attack
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Siversk in Donetsk Oblast kills 4

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 11:52 AM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian shelling of the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast killed four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 15.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Siversk, a city north of Bakhmut, came under the attack on the evening of April 14, Filashkin said. Four men aged between 36 and 86 were reportedly killed.

Over the past day, Russian troops also dropped an aerial bomb on a five-story building in Donetsk Oblast's village of Ocheretyne, killing a 67-year-old woman and injuring two others, according to local authorities.

Russia also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, damaging over 20 houses, including two high-rise buildings in the city of Sloviansk.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 20 over past day
Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.