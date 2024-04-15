Governor: Russian attack on Siversk in Donetsk Oblast kills 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast killed four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on April 15.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Siversk, a city north of Bakhmut, came under the attack on the evening of April 14, Filashkin said. Four men aged between 36 and 86 were reportedly killed.

Over the past day, Russian troops also dropped an aerial bomb on a five-story building in Donetsk Oblast's village of Ocheretyne, killing a 67-year-old woman and injuring two others, according to local authorities.

Russia also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, damaging over 20 houses, including two high-rise buildings in the city of Sloviansk.