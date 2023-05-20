Governor: Russian attack injures 5 in Toretsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with Grad rockets, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old child, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 20.

Kyrylenko said the attack covered the whole town, damaging residential buildings and a hospital. He urged local residents to evacuate.

Pictures on his Telegram post showed buildings with broken windows and one building on fire.

Toretsk is located about two dozen kilometers southwest of Bakhmut and next to the occupied city of Horlivka.

Earlier on May 20, Ukrainian officials reported that Russia shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. Two civilians were reportedly killed in the city of Chasiv Yar, and two people were injured by shelling elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast.