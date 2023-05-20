Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Governor: Russian attack injures 5 in Toretsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 7:38 PM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with Grad rockets, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old child, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 20.

Kyrylenko said the attack covered the whole town, damaging residential buildings and a hospital. He urged local residents to evacuate.

Pictures on his Telegram post showed buildings with broken windows and one building on fire.

Toretsk is located about two dozen kilometers southwest of Bakhmut and next to the occupied city of Horlivka.

Earlier on May 20, Ukrainian officials reported that Russia shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. Two civilians were reportedly killed in the city of Chasiv Yar, and two people were injured by shelling elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia launches 11th aerial attack at Ukraine this month, targets Kyiv
All 18 drones Iranian-made Shahed-type drones launched at Kyiv after midnight on May 20 were intercepted by the city’s air defenses, Ukraine’s Air Force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
