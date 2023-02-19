Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian army shells Sumy Oblast almost 80 times

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 12:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops targeted five communities in Sumy Oblast with mortars and mines at least 78 times, regional military administration reported on Feb. 19.

The Bilopillia and Krasnopillia communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, suffered the most: they were hit 22 and 28 times, respectively. In addition, the Russian military used 20 mines to attack the Novoslobidska community during the day. No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
