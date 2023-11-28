Russia unleashes fresh wave of UAVs towards Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia on Nov. 28 at night launched a fresh wave of UAVs towards multiple regions of Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

Shahed drones were reported in the Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

A group UAVs also was reportedly headed towards Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, with one group specifically targeting Starokostiantyniv, a historic medieval town.

"Cherkasy - stay in shelters! Unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of ​​the city.”

Russia on Nov. 25 launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, targeting the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow has relied on the inexpensive Iranian-designed Shahed UAVs to deplete Ukraine’s anti-air resources.