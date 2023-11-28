Skip to content
Russia unleashes fresh wave of UAVs towards Ukraine

by Lance Luo November 29, 2023 12:38 AM 1 min read
Defense work outside the city on November 25, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia on Nov. 28 at night launched a fresh wave of UAVs towards multiple regions of Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

Shahed drones were reported in the Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

A group UAVs also was reportedly headed towards Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, with one group specifically targeting Starokostiantyniv, a historic medieval town.

"Cherkasy - stay in shelters! Unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of ​​the city.”

Russia on Nov. 25 launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, targeting the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow has relied on the inexpensive Iranian-designed Shahed UAVs to deplete Ukraine’s anti-air resources.

Air Force: 74 of 75 Russian drones shot down by Ukraine overnight
Ukraine shot down 74 of the 75 drones launched by Russia in yet another massive Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 25, the Air Force reported.
News Feed

2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
