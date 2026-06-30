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Russia to halt multiple railway checkpoints on borders with Finland, Estonia, Latvia

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russia to halt multiple railway checkpoints on borders with Finland, Estonia, Latvia
People wait inside Russia after crossing from Estonia at the Luhamaa border crossing in Luhamaa, Estonia, on Oct. 3, 2025. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Russian government is set to suspend traffic through several railway checkpoints on its borders with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia starting July 1, according to a government order.

The order did not provide a reason for the closures.

The statement, published on June 30, says Russia will "temporarily suspend" the movement of people, vehicles, goods, and cargo through selected railway crossings along sections of the Russian state border.

The largest number of closures will affect the Finnish border, including the Vyborg, Vartsilya, Lyuttya, Saint Petersburg-Finlandsky, and Svetogorsk railway checkpoints.

Rail traffic will also be halted at the Pechory-Pskov checkpoint on the Russian-Estonian border and at the Pytalovo checkpoint on the border with Latvia.

Russia's Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify Finland, Estonia, and Latvia of the decision.

A June 26 Danish investigation concluded that Russia is significantly building up its military presence on the NATO border in preparation for a potential future war with the Alliance.

Despite staunch support for Ukraine, the Baltic and Nordic states have stayed out of the fighting, though they have been providing military assistance, intelligence support, and humanitarian aid to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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