Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia to attempt to retrieve wreckage of US drone in Black Sea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 5:53 PM 1 min read
Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev attends a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Oct. 26, 2019. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev said on March 15 that Russia is looking to retrieve the wreckage of the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Black Sea on March 14.

“I don’t know if we will be able to get it or not," said Patrushev on Russian state television, "but we need to do it ... and we will definitely look into it.”

Earlier, U.S. Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby confirmed to CNN that the drone had fallen into the water and noted that it would be difficult for the U.S. to retrieve.

"We did the best we could to minimize any intelligence value that might come from somebody else getting their hands on that drone," Kirby told CNN.

According to an unnamed U.S. official quoted by CNN on March 14, the Russian jet deliberately flew ahead of the drone and released fuel in its path "several times" before damaging the drone's rear propeller and forcing it down into the sea.

In a statement on the evening of March 14, the Russian defense ministry denied that the fighter came into contact with the drone, claiming that the Reaper "went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface."

Speaking at an online meeting of defense ministers in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on March 15, U.S. defense minister Llyod Austin said that the incident was "part of a pattern of aggressive, and risky, and unsafe actions in international airspace" on Russia's part.

"Make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows," he added.

CNN: Russian fighter jet forces down US drone over Black Sea after deliberate mid-air collision
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.