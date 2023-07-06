Russia targets critical infrastructure in Lviv, at least 4 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck critical infrastructure in Lviv early in the morning on July 6, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

Four people were injured in the attack, one of whom is in critical condition, and the number of those injured is "rising," according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

No information has been made available by Ukrainian authorities on what was hit or what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram just before 3 a.m. local time that the country's air defenses were operating in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts following air raid alerts across the country.

The city of Lviv is located in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast. Far from the front lines, the region has largely been spared of Russian attacks, but has been subject to occasional drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.