Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with missiles, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and at least two were wounded as Russia targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles overnight on Oct. 18, Governor Yurii Malashko reported via Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia was attacked at least six times from 1:30 until 1:48 a.m. local time, the governor said.

According to the photos shared by the city officials, a five-story building in the central part of Zaporizhzhia was partially destroyed. At least eight apartments were damaged. Residents of the building have been reportedly evacuated.

Zaporizhzhia was attacked at least six times from 1:30 until 1:48 a.m. local time.

Rescue operation continues at the site of the attack.