News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, Humanitarian aid, Humanitarian crisis, War
Russia strikes humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2024 2:23 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against a humanitarian distribution point in Novodmytrivka, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2024. (Kherson Regional Military Administration/Facebook)
Russian forces struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in Novodmytrivka, Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 20, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

The attack targeted a building where volunteers were distributing bread to residents, officials said. A projectile struck the roof, damaging windows, the facade, and the roof itself. No injuries were reported.

A Russian drone also attempted to attack the volunteers' vehicle, with the aircraft striking near the car, the administration said.

Novodmytrivka lies in the Ukraine-held part of Kherson Oblast, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Across Ukraine, Russian attacks over the past day killed at least two people and injured 30, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, came under fire. The attacks killed two people and injured 15 others, the military administration reported.

The aftermath of a Russian attack against a humanitarian distribution point in Novodmytrivka, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2024. (Kherson Regional Military Administration/Facebook)
From Bucha to Kursk: 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war (Photos)
One thousand days ago, at 4 a.m. Kyiv time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the deadliest military conflict in Europe since World War II. For 1,000 days, Ukraine has been defending against the Russian military, well-equipped and superior in numbers of weapons and people deployed.…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
