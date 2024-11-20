Russia strikes humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in Novodmytrivka, Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 20, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

The attack targeted a building where volunteers were distributing bread to residents, officials said. A projectile struck the roof, damaging windows, the facade, and the roof itself. No injuries were reported.

A Russian drone also attempted to attack the volunteers' vehicle, with the aircraft striking near the car, the administration said.

Novodmytrivka lies in the Ukraine-held part of Kherson Oblast, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Across Ukraine, Russian attacks over the past day killed at least two people and injured 30, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, came under fire. The attacks killed two people and injured 15 others, the military administration reported.