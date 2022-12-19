Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia strikes central Kherson, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 11:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 19, killing one civilian, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

The regional administration's building on the city's central square was hit for the second time within a week, as well as another state institution and an educational facility, the statement reads.

Earlier the same day, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian troops struck the region 69 times with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, and tanks, wounding six people. The attacks damaged an educational institution, a hotel, and private and apartment buildings in residential areas of Kherson city, Yanushevych said.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11. According to Yanushevych, Russia has also begun to use the S-300 anti-air missile system to strike the city, with was used heavily against the neighboring city of Mykolaiv.

With the Dnipro River now effectively serving as the front line, the prospects remain slim for Russian forces to be pushed out of the artillery range of Kherson.

Dispatch from Kherson: Celebrating locals share stories, welcome Zelensky
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.