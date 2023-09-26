Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shows alleged footage of Black Sea Fleet commander previously reported killed

by Martin Fornusek September 26, 2023 3:22 PM 2 min read
Apparent footage of Admiral Viktor Sokolov (left), the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, joining a meeting of senior Russian commanders via video call on Sept. 26, 2023. (Source: Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry published a video on Sept. 26 of a meeting between military leadership with Admiral Viktor Sokolov, previously reported by Ukraine as killed, joining the meeting through a video call.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify the date the meeting took place.

The ministry published a video and photographs of the meeting, showing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu addressing senior Russian officers, some present in person while others joining online.

Sokolov, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet whom the Ukrainian military reported as killed in a Sevastopol strike on Sept. 22, is only seen on the screen and does not speak throughout the video.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The Special Operations Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that last week's strike against the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea killed 34 Russian officers, including Sokolov.

The Ukrainian military added that some 105 Russian soldiers had been injured in the attack.

In response to the footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Special Operations Forces Command said it would "clarify the information" on Sokolov's reported death.

The military said that the news on the admiral's demise came from "available sources," adding that it was impossible to identify all the bodies in the aftermath of the attack due to their extensive injuries.

Both Kyiv and Moscow confirmed that the headquarters was hit during the strike. According to Sky News, the attack was carried out using long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said in an interview with the Voice of America that the list of wounded in the attack included senior officers such as commander of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast General Alexander Romanchuk and General Oleg Tsekov.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't varify this claim.

Military: 34 Russian Black Sea Fleet officers, including commander, killed in Sevastopol strike
Last week’s strike against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol killed 34 Russian officers, including the fleet’s commander, and injured 105 more soldiers, the Special Operations Forces Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sept. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.