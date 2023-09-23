Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UPDATE: 9 people killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian attack against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

by Rachel Amran September 23, 2023 3:38 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 9 people were killed and 16 were injured as a result of Ukraine's attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told news outlet Voice of America. Russian generals are among the casualties.

"Among the wounded is the commander of the group, Colonel-General (Olexandr) Romanchuk, in a very serious condition," Budanov stated. "The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General (Oleg) Tsekov, is unconscious. The number of injured regular servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters is still being determined. These are military personnel who are on duty, security, and so on — they are not included in the list that I announced."

Oleksandr Romanchuk is the commander of a group of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, and was promoted to the rank of colonel-general in 2023. Lieutenant-General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, part of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Budanov did not confirm the alleged death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. Updated information about his condition is not yet known.

Despite previous reports that Ukraine used Storm Shadow long-range missiles in the attack, Budanov refused to confirm that Western-made missiles were used in the strike against the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Earlier today, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

According to the ministry, one Russian serviceman went missing following the strike. Russian air defenses shot down five missiles over Sevastopol, it added.

Several hours later, the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate confirmed the missile strike without providing further details.

Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video showing the aftermath of the missile strike, thanking Ukrainian pilots.

Author: Rachel Amran
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.