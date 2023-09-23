UPDATE: 9 people killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian attack against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 9 people were killed and 16 were injured as a result of Ukraine's attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told news outlet Voice of America. Russian generals are among the casualties.

"Among the wounded is the commander of the group, Colonel-General (Olexandr) Romanchuk, in a very serious condition," Budanov stated. "The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General (Oleg) Tsekov, is unconscious. The number of injured regular servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters is still being determined. These are military personnel who are on duty, security, and so on — they are not included in the list that I announced."

Oleksandr Romanchuk is the commander of a group of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, and was promoted to the rank of colonel-general in 2023. Lieutenant-General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, part of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Budanov did not confirm the alleged death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. Updated information about his condition is not yet known.

Despite previous reports that Ukraine used Storm Shadow long-range missiles in the attack, Budanov refused to confirm that Western-made missiles were used in the strike against the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Earlier today, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

According to the ministry, one Russian serviceman went missing following the strike. Russian air defenses shot down five missiles over Sevastopol, it added.

Several hours later, the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate confirmed the missile strike without providing further details.

Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video showing the aftermath of the missile strike, thanking Ukrainian pilots.









