Russia shells village in Kherson Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelled the village of Kizomys, killing a 59-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 20.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the number of those injured is still being verified.

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November 2022.

On April 18, Prokudin reported that nine people were injured and one person was killed during the Russian shelling of the area around Kherson's central market.