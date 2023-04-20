Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells village in Kherson Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 3:50 PM
Destruction caused by a Russian attack on Kizomys in Kherson Oblast on April 20, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russian shelled the village of Kizomys, killing a 59-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 20.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the number of those injured is still being verified.

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November 2022.

On April 18, Prokudin reported that nine people were injured and one person was killed during the Russian shelling of the area around Kherson's central market.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
