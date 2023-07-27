Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 27, firing more than 80 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Myropillia communities.

Russian troops used mortars and artillery to target the Bilopillia community (which often suffers from shelling the most). The attack destroyed the farm and killed over 50 animals.

The Yunakivka community was attacked with mortars which caused a fire, damaging wheat crops, and a private residence. One civilian was injured in the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.