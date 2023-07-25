Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova July 25, 2023 5:39 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on July 24, firing over 100 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, and Seredyna-Buda communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Nova Sloboda community, while the Velyka Pysarivka community was attacked artilery, mortars and grenades.

The Bilopillia community was shelled over the past 24 hours. Two apartment buildings, two private residences and a warehouse were damaged. No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

Author: Olena Goncharova
