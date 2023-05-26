Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 26 that Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Myropillia, and Bilopillia.

Officials recorded 58 strikes with mortars and artillery in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Velyka Pysarivka community damaged the “House of Children and Youth Creativity,” a local lyceum, and an administrative building. In the Bilopillia community, a power line was damaged as a result of Russia's attacks.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.