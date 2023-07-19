Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 19, firing almost 100 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Mykolaiv, Esman, Nova Sloboda and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, and unguided rockets to target the Krasnopillia community over the past 24 hours. As a result of one of the shellings, at least eight residential buildings, 10 industrial buildings, a power line, a gas pipeline, garages, cars, and a tractor were damaged.

In the Myropillia community, a number of mortar attacks were recorded. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding was damaged. Another shelling damaged a household and killed cattle, according to the military.

No human casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.