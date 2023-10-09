Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 9, local authorities reported on Telegram.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration recorded 17 explosions from five attacks conducted by artillery, mortar, and unguided missiles.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted. There was no information on casualties or damages in the region at the time of the publication.

In the meantime, Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko was removed from his position until Dec. 9, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled on Oct. 9. On Oct. 2, Lysenko and Oleksandr Zhurba, the head of the city's infrastructure department, were detained for allegedly accepting a bribe of Hr 1.4 million ($38,000).

If convicted, the officials could face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.