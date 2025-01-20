Russia launched nearly 550 drones, 60 missiles, over 660 aerial bombs against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched around 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs against Ukraine during the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan. 20.

Russia launched a mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Jan. 15, targeting Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. On Jan. 18, Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles, killing three people, and injuring three others.

Over the week, the Ukrainian military shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 311 attack drones, according to Zelensky. Another 136 drones used in daily attacks on infrastructure "did not reach their targets," the president added.

"I am very grateful to all our soldiers, military aviation, anti-aircraft gunners, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups. But the task remains unchanged — continue strengthening our skies' protection," Zelensky said.

"More Patriot (air defenses) for Ukraine means more protection of life. More long-range capability for Ukraine means more guarantees that the Russian war will be stopped," he added.

Ukraine has lobbied international partners for more air defense capabilities in the wake of intensifying Russian strikes targeting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine is also reportedly working on developing its own air defense systems, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN on Jan. 19.