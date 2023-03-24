Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia launches multi-weapon attack on Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2023 12:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Bilopilia in Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24 using Grad multiple rocket launchers, guided aircraft bombs, and Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

As a result of the attack on Bilopilia, at least two people are dead and nine are injured.

Among the fatalities is a 37-year-old police officer, the Sumy Oblast Police Office wrote on March 24. He leaves behind two children and a large family.

An administrative building, a school building, and a residential building were also destroyed. Several apartment buildings, private homes, and a dormitory were also damaged, the military administration reported.

Multiple other settlements in Sumy Oblast were shelled, resulting in one injury and extensive property damage.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat acknowledged on national television that guided aircraft bombs present a serious threat given that the aircraft launching them are not within range of Ukraine's air defense systems.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine receives fighter jets from Slovakia, says Bakhmut counterattack possible
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.