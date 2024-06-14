Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks, Missile attack, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia launches attacks on Ukraine, explosions reported in multiple cities

by Dmytro Basmat June 14, 2024 3:24 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen of the 92nd Assault Brigade fire BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher toward Russian positions, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine on May 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks overnight on June 14, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv in the early hours of June 14, around 12:30 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast around 2:30 a.m., and then again around 3:20 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of missile threats on Ukraine's western oblasts, including Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Air Force also warned of missile attacks directed towards the capital, Kyiv.

Earlier in the night, air raid alerts were issued across the country as Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian Shahed drone and missile attacks.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as of 3:30 a.m.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine signs bilateral security agreements with US, Japan
Key developments on June 13: * Ukraine signs bilateral security agreement with US, Japan * Ukraine hit Russia’s newest communication station for first time, military says * Media: Slovenia secretly provided Ukraine with military supplies during US aid delay * Guardian: Russia accused of ’delibe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.