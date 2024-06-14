Russia launches attacks on Ukraine, explosions reported in multiple cities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks overnight on June 14, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv in the early hours of June 14, around 12:30 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast around 2:30 a.m., and then again around 3:20 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of missile threats on Ukraine's western oblasts, including Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Air Force also warned of missile attacks directed towards the capital, Kyiv.

Earlier in the night, air raid alerts were issued across the country as Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian Shahed drone and missile attacks.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as of 3:30 a.m.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.



