Edit post

Russia launches attacks on Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 2:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 8.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the attacks in Kramatorsk damaged a school and an industrial facility, and an industrial zone in Kostiantynivka. No casualties were reported.

Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are located north of the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, but are still under Ukrainian control.

A few hours earlier, Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast also came under fire, during which homes, power lines, and energy infrastructure were damaged, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian forces continued to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and military positions with mortars, artillery, and tanks, despite the Kremlin’s proposed ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
