4 Ukrainian POWs killed by Russian forces near Selydove, Prosecutor General's Office reports

by Kateryna Denisova October 24, 2024 11:24 AM 2 min read
A destroyed vehicle in Tsukuryne near the town of Selydove, Ukraine on August 28, 2024 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian soldiers killed four captured Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 24.

In a post on Telegram, it said the four members of Ukraine's National Guard were fighting near the town when they were taken prisoner during a Russian attack on Oct. 6.

Russian soldiers filmed their interrogations, but when the positions were recaptured by Ukrainian forces on Oct. 7, their bodies were discovered.

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the incident.

There have been multiple reports of the executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian soldiers during the full-scale invasion, but they have increased dramatically over the last year.

Videos and photos have documented potential war crimes, including drone footage showing the shooting of the POWs as they surrendered to Russian troops.

Other videos and photos point to torture and violent death in Russian captivity.

As of Oct. 18, Russian forces have executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war since 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Andrii Kostin, the former Prosecutor General, said that the executions of Ukrainian POWs were not isolated incidents, but a purposeful policy" of Russia, citing the audio recordings obtained by Kyiv.Selydove, a town located 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Pokrovsk, has become a focal point of Russia's offensive in recent weeks.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:04 PM

Belarus schedules next presidential election for January 2025.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 26, 2025, the country’s Central Electoral Commission announced on Oct. 23. Incumbent Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to hold on to power following the election's result.
